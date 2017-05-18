Realistic Expectations of What You Can Eat on Weight Watchers

Thinking of trying Weight Watchers? Wondering what you can actually eat? Well . . . we could talk all day about it (particularly about the bread — lest you forget Oprah's affinity for eating bread while on Weight Watchers, #neverforget), but let's let photos from Weight Watchers members show off their real meals and snacks so you can just see for yourself. If you need a bit of a tutorial, brush up on Smart Points, then dive into this treasure trove of meal-prep ideas, recipes, and snacks and treats you might've never known you could eat on a "diet."