30 Fresh and Fruity Fiber-Filled Smoothies
8 Simple Ways to Drink More Water
Do These 6 Essential Stretches After Every Run
Here's How Much Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Day, Say Experts

Since your elementary-school days, you learned how important it was to eat your fruits and vegetables . . . but do you know how much is really enough? According to the US Department of Agriculture, the average 19- to 30-year-old woman should be eating two cups of fruit per day. If that sounds like a lot of produce to pack in, hopefully the following photos will help you realize that it's absolutely possible — and you might be doing it already! No need to take out the measuring cup; here's how to eyeball the fruit you need every day to support your healthy life.

