Here's When You Know Your Fever Is Too High

With the nasty flu bug making its rounds, there's only so much eating healthy, getting enough rest, washing your hands, getting a flu shot, and avoiding germs one can do. If you're unlucky enough to get the flu, your body will hike up your body temperature to boil away all those germs. So is there a point when your temperature can get too high?

When you get the flu, a sudden high fever is totally normal, and it can get as high as 104° F and last for three to four days. The best thing you can do is to rest and drink plenty of fluids, since a fever can cause you to become dehydrated. Don't attempt to cool off your skin with cold packs since they'll just make you shiver, which will end up raising your body temperature. Instead you should alternate between taking Tylenol and ibuprofen every four hours to help reduce your fever. Alternating these meds will help to prevent accidental overdose, and sometimes the combination of the two will be more effective in bringing down your fever. But if your fever persists for more than five days or goes over 104° F, call your doctor and get some medical advice immediately.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Healthy LivingFluCold And Flu
Dražen15099599 Dražen15099599 3 years
For live smartphone temperature monitoring and alarm support this device on indiegogo campaign http://igg.me/at/isense/x/5206890
Poiszon583 Poiszon583 6 years
Im here because my temperature hit 104 last night. I would love to meet the person who has 104 and says "tough it out" Sorry..Im going to alternate medicine as it says. Actually most doctors will tell you to do that. Also I did not go to the E.R. I get that part but Im am going to the doctor. Anyone who has a job knows you usually need a note from a doctor to explain why your out of work for a few days. 104...TOUGH IT OUT? WHATEVER
firewolf0724 firewolf0724 6 years
ok just to get some advice... my normal body temperatue ranges between 105 to 112 for some reason its been like that for the past 18 years wen i waz a kid igot taken to the doctors and my mom got told that i should be dead but ive always been perfectly fine though i have to drink alot of fluids all the time im almost never sick never really thought much of it till recently wen my fiance had a fever if 103.2 and looks and feel like crap while i took mine a minute after her with 2 different thermos and got 107.8 cant find anything on the net about it so im asking does anyone know wat the cause of this rare thing could be i feel perfectly fine but im always told i shold go to the er or something but wen i do they cant find nothing wrong??? any advice would be great
tiffanymichelle826 tiffanymichelle826 6 years
Hmmm I think my fav comment on here is the "illiterate nonspeaking illegal immigrant" as if the Us is not built upon immigrates then I guess only American Indians should receive medical attention... Oh an I am glad that I learned today that all "illegal immigrants" are all illiterate hmm as I recall the president of Att is oh my CUBAN!! Ignorance is 1 thing but complete stupidity makes me sick! As for the Tylenol n ibuprofen thin about 6 months ago I was at my mother side (immigrant from Ireland oh n she can read!) as she had a stroke I had taken ill with a high fever n migraine I refused to leave my mothers side n a wonderful nurse that was the best at caring 4 my mother n had 20 o more yrs as a nurse have me 2 Tylenol and 4 ibuprofen and it work so well better than any $600 migraine med that I have n I was not sick longer an felt 80% better by night fall. So I now use this method an it wrks wonders every time!!
jaimelab jaimelab 8 years
Oh whoa. Been there done that for the last few days. High fever at 105.2 last night. My husband about flipped out. I have the flu, by the way... He put me in a lukewarm shower (didn't leave me alone because I was very weak). Cooled me down with a cool rag to my forehead. Put on a light pair of shorts pj's and repeated the tylenol/motrin schedule. So far, so good. My temp is now only 103 today and I am feeling much better, actually. I know 103 sounds rough, but until you feel what 105 & higher is like, you'll appreciate 103. :) Of course, I am still in the bed and not doing a thing, but I know in a few days I will be better, then comes the mom & wife jobs again. :) Thank GOD I have a wondrous hubby!
ria-us ria-us 8 years
I have a daughter who suffers from febrile seizures. As explained to me by my physician, this occurs when the fever spikes quicker than the body can handle. She had two seizures last year, the last bad enough that the ER doctor called, and was surprised at how wonderful she was doing. I am a true believer that your body heals itself, but with my little one I take no chances. At the first sign of fever she gets Motrin (Ibuprofen)every 6 hours. If the fever does not dissipate during this time - I would begin the every 4 hours Ibuprofen, Tylenol switch. Please listen to your physician - and if you have one that is constantly prescribing antibiotics - it is your responsibility to ask why? Then make a sound decision from there.
aimeeb aimeeb 9 years
Good to know...
JessNess JessNess 9 years
*the nodes in my neck
