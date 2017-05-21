Woman Stops "Punishing" Herself | Instagram
If You Struggle With Your Weight and Have a Daughter, This Before-and-After Is a Must-See
🌷The body achieves what the mind believes 🌷 . Every time I post the photo on the left you can guarantee that I get a few comments saying either A) they preferred me in the left photo or B) there was nothing wrong with how my body looked before. . Everyone has different tastes so the first comment doesn't bother me. And I also can't argue with the second comment because they are right - there wasn't anything wrong with how I looked! What's hard to capture in a photo is the state of mind in each photo. . The reality is that when I was 29 I had a very unhealthy relationship with food & exercise and my body reflected that. I was unfit and unhealthy and it didn't make me feel good. I would oscillate between bingeing and then cutting my calories drastically to try and punish myself for over eating. "Punishment" captures my whole attitude at the time. I would punish my body with some exercise after bingeing and then punish myself by eating less. Then I'd self sabotage and binge again. It was a horrible way to live and left me feeling very unhappy. It also scared me that my little girl would grow up watching that cycle of disordered eating and self loathing. So I had to make a change for me first, but also for her. . In contrast, my state of mind now is about nourishment, personal growth, health and happiness. I feed my body what it needs to thrive and function well. Food isn't the enemy anymore. And I don't exercise to punish myself either. I maintain an active lifestyle because it makes me feel happier, sleep better, have more energy to look after my family. I also love challenging my body and seeing what it is capable of (hello rep PB for deads yesterday - 3x2 @95kg 💪🏻). . I think some people look at these photos and think that they are suggesting you can only be happy if you achieve a certain physique. This is obviously not true! The changes to my physique were just a by product of me adopting a much healthier lifestyle and improving my mindset. And yes while there's no denying it feels good to look fit, happiness actually comes from having a healthier body AND a healthier mind, not how I look ❤️
