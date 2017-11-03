Pumpkin Cheesecake — No Baking Required!

It's a little tricky to not get burnt out on all the pumpkin spice lattes, pies, and cookies; thankfully we have an easy, no-bake dessert that is a totally different take on our favorite Fall flavor. Better yet, these are easy to prepare in advance, so it leaves more time to enjoy yourself at family gatherings or dinner parties.

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Adapted from Kraft Ingredients For the crumble: 9-10 graham crackers 4 tablespoons butter, melted 2 tablespoons sugar 2 tablespoons brown sugar For the filling: 8 ounces cream cheese, softened 1 can pumpkin 1/2 cup sugar 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 1 teaspoon nutmeg 1 8-ounce tub cool whip whipped topping, thawed For the garnish: 1 cup whipped topping Pinch nutmeg Directions Place graham crackers in a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Add melted butter, sugar, and brown sugar, and continue pulsing until combined. Divide crumble evenly between 8 cups and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to beat together cream cheese, pumpkin, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and nutmeg. Gently fold in 2 1/2 cups of whipped topping and place mixture into a piping bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe pumpkin mixture into the cups and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or until the mixture is firm. Garnish with remaining whipped topping and another sprinkle of nutmeg. Information Category Desserts, Cheesecake Yield 6 Servings Cook Time 3 hours