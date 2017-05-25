 Skip Nav
Alton Brown's Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Meatballs
Alton Brown Meatball Recipe

Alton Brown's Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Meatballs

Leave it to Alton Brown to teach us an entirely unexpected way to make meatballs: using an egg carton. It sounds ridiculous, but after hearing Alton's explanation, you'll understand why it's actually brilliant. The Cutthroat Kitchen host shared this photo on Instagram, writing, "Thinking about the time I roasted my meatballs in an egg carton to wick away the grease. #crispyallover." People quickly realized the reason behind the idea, commenting, "Holy hell that's brilliant!," "You're so smart," and "This is genius."

Alton's hack solves the problem of grease pools forming when you bake meatballs on a sheet pan. The best-tasting meatballs are roasted or seared first for a crispy exterior, and then finished by simmering in tomato sauce to keep them juicy. We only have one concern that Alton has yet to address: does the egg carton burn in the oven?

23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP

Alton Brown's meatball recipe calls for a combination of ground pork, ground beef, and ground lamb. The seasoning includes garlic powder, dried basil, dried parsley, and red pepper flakes, and the meatballs are bound together with breadcrumbs and egg (there's spinach for good measure, too). It's your standard recipe with a bit of twist (as Alton's recipes usually are), and the egg carton technique makes it even more unique. Would you channel your inner Alton and give it a try?

