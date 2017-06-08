29 Easy Ways to Upgrade Avocado Toast

Fact: avocado toast will never go out of style. And despite how many times we've eaten it, we're always looking for new ideas to freshen up our typical recipes. If you have a go-to method of preparing your own avocado toast at home but are dying to try something else, we've got you covered with these insanely tasty (and easy) upgrades that our editors swear by. All you have to do is toast your favorite bread, mash or slice a ripe avocado, and grab any of these toppings from your pantry and fridge.

Spicy

Chili oil, pink sea salt, and a squeeze of lemon Red chili flakes Pickled jalapeños, salt, and a soft-boiled egg Chives and sriracha Honey, red pepper flakes, and salt Buffalo sauce Red pepper flakes, hot sauce, and an over-easy egg Zesty Lemon juice and microgreens Toasted baguette with sliced avocado, olive oil, lemon zest, cayenne pepper, and Maldon sea salt Fresh lime juice, honey, and sea salt Filling Boiled egg and shakshuka seasoning A hard-boiled egg or two Poached egg and bacon Avocado mashed with hummus, plus sliced cucumbers Pan con tomate Marinated tofu Smoked salmon, lots of freshly cracked black pepper, and lemon juice. Best served on a crumpet if you're British. Italian inspired Truffle salt, lemon juice, and olive oil Sea salt and olive oil Truffle oil Fancy Sliced cucumbers or radishes for extra crunch Feta cheese and chives Sliced Sungold tomatoes and salted sunflower seeds Watermelon radishes, mostly for Instagram purposes Chopped tomato, salt, and freshly ground pepper Sliced strawberries and sliced almonds Wild card Chia seeds Dill pickle slices Black olives and cream cheese