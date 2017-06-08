29 Easy Ways to Upgrade Avocado Toast

 Skip Nav
Fact: avocado toast will never go out of style. And despite how many times we've eaten it, we're always looking for new ideas to freshen up our typical recipes. If you have a go-to method of preparing your own avocado toast at home but are dying to try something else, we've got you covered with these insanely tasty (and easy) upgrades that our editors swear by. All you have to do is toast your favorite bread, mash or slice a ripe avocado, and grab any of these toppings from your pantry and fridge.

Spicy

  1. Chili oil, pink sea salt, and a squeeze of lemon
  2. Red chili flakes
  3. Pickled jalapeños, salt, and a soft-boiled egg
  4. Chives and sriracha
  5. Honey, red pepper flakes, and salt
  6. Buffalo sauce
  7. Red pepper flakes, hot sauce, and an over-easy egg

    8. Zesty

  8. Lemon juice and microgreens
  9. Toasted baguette with sliced avocado, olive oil, lemon zest, cayenne pepper, and Maldon sea salt
  10. Fresh lime juice, honey, and sea salt

    11. Filling

  11. Boiled egg and shakshuka seasoning
  12. A hard-boiled egg or two
  13. Poached egg and bacon
  14. Avocado mashed with hummus, plus sliced cucumbers
  15. Pan con tomate
  16. Marinated tofu
  17. Smoked salmon, lots of freshly cracked black pepper, and lemon juice. Best served on a crumpet if you're British.

    18. Italian inspired

  18. Truffle salt, lemon juice, and olive oil
  19. Sea salt and olive oil
  20. Truffle oil

    21. Fancy

  21. Sliced cucumbers or radishes for extra crunch
  22. Feta cheese and chives
  23. Sliced Sungold tomatoes and salted sunflower seeds
  24. Watermelon radishes, mostly for Instagram purposes
  25. Chopped tomato, salt, and freshly ground pepper
  26. Sliced strawberries and sliced almonds

    27. Wild card

  27. Chia seeds
  28. Dill pickle slices
  29. Black olives and cream cheese
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Latest Food
