These Are the Top 15 Fan-Favorite Recipes From Blue Apron

How often do you actually keep the recipe cards for the meals you make through food delivery services like Blue Apron? Yes, the dishes are good, but the best of the best are worth replicating. For the month of October, Blue Apron is actually bringing back fan favorites, so you can make them again, or discover a new dinner that you'll make on a weekly rotation. Take a look at what you can expect in your boxes or simply allow these recipes to inspire your meal prep for the month. However, if you are more of a physical cookbook kind of person, Blue Apron is publishing its very first one, out Oct. 24. The Blue Apron Cookbook ($40) features 165 brand-new recipes with step-by-step photos, so you'll never grow bored of cooking dinner again!