These Are the Top 15 Fan-Favorite Recipes From Blue Apron

How often do you actually keep the recipe cards for the meals you make through food delivery services like Blue Apron? Yes, the dishes are good, but the best of the best are worth replicating. For the month of October, Blue Apron is actually bringing back fan favorites, so you can make them again, or discover a new dinner that you'll make on a weekly rotation. Take a look at what you can expect in your boxes or simply allow these recipes to inspire your meal prep for the month. However, if you are more of a physical cookbook kind of person, Blue Apron is publishing its very first one, out Oct. 24. The Blue Apron Cookbook ($40) features 165 brand-new recipes with step-by-step photos, so you'll never grow bored of cooking dinner again!

Sweet Pepper Chicken With Ditali Pasta and Spinach
Fresh Radiatore Pasta & Beef Bolognese With Grana Padano Cheese
Spiced Cauliflower With Jasmine Rice and Cilantro-Yogurt Sauce
Provolone Cheeseburgers and Marinated Kale With Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Cheesy Chicken and Black Bean Enchiladas With Salsa Verde
Shrimp Marinara With Spaghetti, Spinach, and Parsley
Seared Pork Chops and Mashed Potatoes With Maple-Stewed Collard Greens
Pretzel Burgers With Roasted Onion and Sweet Potato
Maple Gravy-Smothered Pork Chops With Stewed Collard Greens and Sweet Potatoes
Baked Rigatoni and Creamy Tomato Sauce With Spinach, Mushrooms, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Sage and Brown Butter Chicken With Roasted Fall Vegetables
Ginger-Scallion Meatballs and Rice Bok Choy and Marinated Radishes
Brown Butter Gnocchi With Mushrooms and Swiss Chard
Salmon and Roasted Potato Salad With Kale and Pickled Mustard Seeds
Chopped Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches With Roasted Potatoes and Coleslaw
