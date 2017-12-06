 Skip Nav
The Best Cheesecake Recipe

It's Easy to See Why Thousands of People Are Making This Cheesecake Recipe

Your seemingly endless search for the perfect cheesecake recipe might stop here, thanks to Pinterest. The number one classic cheesecake recipe on Pinterest is Perfect Cheesecake from the blog Simply Recipes. It's been saved 146,000 times and has been met with the approval of hundreds of commenters, including one who wrote, "This cheesecake is ridiculously delicious! The best I have ever made and probably ever had."

What makes this recipe so special? It's a perfect example of a classic done right, with no frills or shortcuts. Like any good cheesecake, it starts with a homemade graham cracker crust. The rich filling has cream cheese, sugar, salt, vanilla extract, eggs, sour cream, and heavy whipping cream. What takes this cheesecake to the next level is the smooth, icing-like topping of sour cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla. The fresh fruit topping is the cherry — or rather, raspberry — on top.

If trendier renditions of cheesecake like Fruity Pebbles cheesecake or no-bake pumpkin cheesecake aren't your thing, stick to tradition and try this viral recipe that's guaranteed not to disappoint.

