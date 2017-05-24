Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake

For every Fruity Pebbles-lover out there, this dessert has your name written all over it! Inspired by the Cereal Killer Pie from the Pie Hole in Los Angeles, we've taken one crazy treat and made it even better by taking the oven out of the equation. This is a decadent, delicious, and easy pie you can whip up in no time. Trust us, one bite and you'll be in cereal heaven.

Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake From Nicole Iizuka, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 4 cups Fruity Pebbles cereal, plus more for garnish 1/3 cup melted butter 1/4 teaspoon salt 16 ounces cream cheese, softened 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup powdered sugar 1/2 cup sour cream 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream Directions Place cereal into a food processor and process until it's a fine crumb. Measure 2 1/2 cups of the cereal into a large bowl and set the rest aside. Add melted butter and salt to the cereal and mix until incorporated. Pour crust into a pie pan and mold to the form, bringing the cereal up the sides of the pan. Cover and freeze for 15 minutes, or until firm. In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, vanilla extract, powdered sugar, sour cream, heavy whipping cream, and the remaining cereal until combined and smooth. Pour the filling into the pie crust and smooth the top. Cover and return to the refrigerator for another hour until set. Remove from the refrigerator and cover the top with even more cereal for garnish. Serve immediately. Information Category Desserts, Cheesecake Yield 8 to 10 servings Cook Time 2 Hours