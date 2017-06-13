 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 Classic Chicken Dishes You Need to Know How to Make
Food News
How to Hack an Ice Cream Cozy Cone at Disneyland's California Adventure
Summer
15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty
Original Recipes
This 20-Minute Pasta Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Dinner
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Classic Chicken Dishes You Need to Know How to Make

When it comes to cooking chicken, sometimes it's best to turn to the classics. There's a handful of tried-and-true chicken recipes you'll thank yourself for learning and mastering, including chicken piccata, fried chicken, pan-seared chicken thighs, and more. You'll finally look forward to making chicken for dinner once you discover these 15 classic chicken recipes that everyone should know.

Related
28 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Recipes That Won't Bore You to Tears

Previous Next
Join the conversation
DinnerRecipesChicken
Join The Conversation
Summer
8 Refreshing Cocktail Recipes That'll Have You Screaming: Yes Way, Rosé
by Macy Daniela Martin
Daring Swimsuit Trends
Swimwear
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Chicken and Avocado Recipes
Fast and Easy
19 Chicken and Avocado Recipes So Effing Good You'll Just Lose It
by Alessandra Foresto
Easy Chicken Recipe From Ree Drummond
Food Network
by Anna Monette Roberts
Copycat Trader Joe's Mexicali Chicken Salad
Original Recipes
This Copycat Trader Joe's Salad Recipe Is Way Better Than the Original
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds