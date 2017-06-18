28 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Recipes That Won't Bore You to Tears

Let's face it: boneless, skinless chicken breasts aren't exactly exciting. Prone to drying out, the lean dinner staple can also be pretty bland. And yet they're a staple for good reason: they're convenient, reasonably economical, and can even be delicious (really!) when treated right. Keep reading for plenty of ideas ranging from a Tex-Mex pasta casserole to lemony-bright chicken piccata to a memorable chicken, kale, and avocado salad.

Source: Cooking For Keeps, Cooking Classy, Damn Delicious, Half Baked Harvest