18 Cooking Resolutions You Can Keep With Barefoot Contessa Recipes

Enough of the resolutions that do nothing but deprive! Allow Ina Garten's Instagram and recipe collection to inspire you to bust out your finest sticks of butter (storebought is fine) and start cooking the coziest comfort foods the Barefoot Contessa can offer. This is one batch of recipes you'll resolve yourself to make this year, so like Ina, you'll simply say, "How easy is that?" by the end of 2017.

18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes

