10 Food-Editor-Approved Store-Bought Meal Shortcuts

While we're not exactly prescribing a semi-homemade lifestyle, à la Sandra Lee, sometimes a little dinner head start, in the form of canned beans, a jar of really good tomato sauce, or some roasted beets is the difference between a home-cooked meal and Chinese takeout. These pantry, freezer, and fridge staples are items we actually keep on hand and use on busy nights, when a meal made completely from scratch is just not going to happen.