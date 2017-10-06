 Skip Nav
10 Food-Editor-Approved Store-Bought Meal Shortcuts

While we're not exactly prescribing a semi-homemade lifestyle, à la Sandra Lee, sometimes a little dinner head start, in the form of canned beans, a jar of really good tomato sauce, or some roasted beets is the difference between a home-cooked meal and Chinese takeout. These pantry, freezer, and fridge staples are items we actually keep on hand and use on busy nights, when a meal made completely from scratch is just not going to happen.

Canned Beans
Frozen Spinach
Good Tomato Sauce
Chicken Stock
Frozen Brown Rice
Pureed Pumpkin
Frozen Puff Pastry
Roasted Red Peppers
Cooked Lentils
Precooked Beets
