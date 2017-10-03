 Skip Nav
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes
The 12 Best Store-Bought Popcorns in the World

Popcorn and I are in a pretty serious long-term relationship. It has always been and will always be my favorite snack, and I have consumed more bags of the stuff (in flavors of all kinds) than I'd like to admit. But that officially qualifies me — along with a few other popcorn-loving coworkers — to declare the absolute best store-bought popcorns in the world, so that you know what's worth picking up the next time you're looking for a movie-night snack. While I do have a strong preference for one flavor in particular — white cheddar for life — there's a lot of variety that deserves to be praised in the popcorn aisle, from kettle corn to truffle popcorn and good-old movie theater butter popcorn that leaves your fingers with a satisfyingly yellow glow. Satisfy your popcorn cravings with the following 12 best-ever picks.

Trader Joe's White Cheddar Popcorn
G.H. Cretors Chicago Mix
Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Sea Salt Popcorn
Smartfood White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
Trader Joe's In a Pickle Popcorn
Orville Redenbacher's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn
LesserEvil Buddha Bowl Foods Oh My Ghee! Organic Popcorn
Pop Secret Homestyle
Whole Foods 365 Organic Reduced Fat & Sodium Popcorn
Quinn Popcorn Vermont Maple & Sea Salt
Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn
Pipcorn Truffle
