The 12 Best Store-Bought Popcorns in the World

Popcorn and I are in a pretty serious long-term relationship. It has always been and will always be my favorite snack, and I have consumed more bags of the stuff (in flavors of all kinds) than I'd like to admit. But that officially qualifies me — along with a few other popcorn-loving coworkers — to declare the absolute best store-bought popcorns in the world, so that you know what's worth picking up the next time you're looking for a movie-night snack. While I do have a strong preference for one flavor in particular — white cheddar for life — there's a lot of variety that deserves to be praised in the popcorn aisle, from kettle corn to truffle popcorn and good-old movie theater butter popcorn that leaves your fingers with a satisfyingly yellow glow. Satisfy your popcorn cravings with the following 12 best-ever picks.