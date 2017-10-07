Slow Cooker Vegan Chickpea Curry
This Creamy Vegan Curry Is Comfort in a Bowl
Craving a little comfort food that won't break the calorie bank? This dinner involves no cheese and no pizza dough, and I promise it's not deep-fried — but it is just as warm, savory, and satisfying! After one bite of this chickpea and sweet potato curry with coconut rice, you will be sold.
Each serving is about 400 calories, and because this recipe serves six, you can impress your friends with this bold yet easy-to-make dish or save the rest for tomorrow's lunch. This vegan and gluten-free recipe calls for spinach (for some added vitamins and fiber), but you can omit it if you're not a fan of greens in your curry.
This tasty recipe is part of our 2-Week Clean-Eating Plan, learn more about the program here.
Chickpea Coconut Curry With Sweet Potatoes
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Notes
Note: To reap the most flavor, you will need a slow cooker to make this recipe. If you don't have a slow cooker, make the curry in a stockpot, and let it simmer for one hour.
Ingredients
- Curry:
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1/2 yellow onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoons minced ginger
- 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 2 cups canned or boxed chopped tomatoes
- 2 cups small cauliflower florets
- 1 sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 1 can light coconut milk
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon garam masala
- 1/2 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups lightly packed baby spinach, chopped
- Coconut rice:
- 1 1/2 cups uncooked brown basmati rice
- 1 can light coconut milk
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions
To make the curry:
- Heat the oil in a pan, and sauté the onions, garlic, and fresh ginger for seven minutes.
- Transfer the onion mix to a slow cooker, and add remaining ingredients except for the spinach.
- Heat on low for six hours (or on high for four hours).
- Before serving, stir in the spinach, and heat for five more minutes.
To make the rice:
- Add the rice, coconut milk, water, and salt to a saucepan. Heat on high, bringing to a boil, and then cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 40 minutes. Turn off the heat, and allow the curry to sit covered for 10 minutes. Serve along with rice.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes
- Cuisine
- Indian
- Yield
- 6 servings
- Cook Time
- 6 1/2 hours
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 398