This Creamy Vegan Curry Is Comfort in a Bowl

Craving a little comfort food that won't break the calorie bank? This dinner involves no cheese and no pizza dough, and I promise it's not deep-fried — but it is just as warm, savory, and satisfying! After one bite of this chickpea and sweet potato curry with coconut rice, you will be sold.

Each serving is about 400 calories, and because this recipe serves six, you can impress your friends with this bold yet easy-to-make dish or save the rest for tomorrow's lunch. This vegan and gluten-free recipe calls for spinach (for some added vitamins and fiber), but you can omit it if you're not a fan of greens in your curry.

This tasty recipe is part of our 2-Week Clean-Eating Plan, learn more about the program here.