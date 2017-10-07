This Creamy Vegan Curry Is Comfort in a Bowl

 Skip Nav
Craving a little comfort food that won't break the calorie bank? This dinner involves no cheese and no pizza dough, and I promise it's not deep-fried — but it is just as warm, savory, and satisfying! After one bite of this chickpea and sweet potato curry with coconut rice, you will be sold.

Each serving is about 400 calories, and because this recipe serves six, you can impress your friends with this bold yet easy-to-make dish or save the rest for tomorrow's lunch. This vegan and gluten-free recipe calls for spinach (for some added vitamins and fiber), but you can omit it if you're not a fan of greens in your curry.

This tasty recipe is part of our 2-Week Clean-Eating Plan, learn more about the program here.

Chickpea Coconut Curry With Sweet Potatoes

Notes

Note: To reap the most flavor, you will need a slow cooker to make this recipe. If you don't have a slow cooker, make the curry in a stockpot, and let it simmer for one hour.

Ingredients

  1. Curry:
  2. 1 teaspoon olive oil
  3. 1/2 yellow onion, chopped
  4. 1 clove garlic, minced
  5. 1 tablespoons minced ginger
  6. 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups)
  7. 2 cups canned or boxed chopped tomatoes
  8. 2 cups small cauliflower florets
  9. 1 sweet potato, peeled and diced
  10. 1 can light coconut milk
  11. 1 cup vegetable broth
  12. 1 tablespoon garam masala
  13. 1/2 tablespoon curry powder
  14. 1 teaspoon salt
  15. 2 cups lightly packed baby spinach, chopped
  1. Coconut rice:
  2. 1 1/2 cups uncooked brown basmati rice
  3. 1 can light coconut milk
  4. 1/2 cup water
  5. 1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

To make the curry:

  • Heat the oil in a pan, and sauté the onions, garlic, and fresh ginger for seven minutes.
  • Transfer the onion mix to a slow cooker, and add remaining ingredients except for the spinach.
  • Heat on low for six hours (or on high for four hours).
  • Before serving, stir in the spinach, and heat for five more minutes.

To make the rice:

  • Add the rice, coconut milk, water, and salt to a saucepan. Heat on high, bringing to a boil, and then cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 40 minutes. Turn off the heat, and allow the curry to sit covered for 10 minutes. Serve along with rice.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Cuisine
Indian
Yield
6 servings
Cook Time
6 1/2 hours

Nutrition

Calories per serving
398
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Deb14958887 Deb14958887 3 years
I made this as per instructions, but it was really runny, like soup, not at all like the picture. I ended up having to strain the liquid into a pot and thickening it with cornstarch/cold water. I rewrote the recipe so that it swas all just done in one pot (small dutch oven) on the stove. It ends up being more efficient than using the crockpot ... cook for an hour, thicken, and done. Otherwise, it tasted fine (I did tweak it a bit, but who doesn't do that).
polkadot37 polkadot37 3 years
Made this for dinner last night. Not only was it incredibly easy, but it was also incredibly delicious! Adding this to my list of go to recipes.
anika42 anika42 3 years
what are steps if i dont have a slow cooker?
Susi-May Susi-May 3 years
This looks so tasty and warming. Can't wait to make it!
