Baking
13 Copycat Cheesecake Factory Recipes For When You're on a Budget

If The Cheesecake Factory tops your list of go-to restaurants for special occasions, you'll be glad you found this roundup of copycat recipes. The next time you've got a serious craving for the avocado egg rolls or Reese's cheesecake, try staying in and making them for yourself instead of going out. Ahead, find 13 recipes either inspired by or similar to The Cheesecake Factory's best menu items, from savory appetizers to sweet desserts. Because the one thing better than eating your favorite restaurant food is eating it from the comfort of your couch, right?

Cheesecake Factory's New York Cheesecake
Avocado Egg Rolls
Oreo Cheesecake
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake
Cheesecake Factory's Buffalo Blasts
Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Bang Bang Shrimp
Strawberry Cheesecake
Tex-Mex Egg Rolls
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Fried Mac and Cheese Balls
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
