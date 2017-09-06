Guilt-Free Fettuccine Alfredo With Chicken

Do you love chicken alfredo as much as we do, but are sometimes worried about all of the cream and fat that goes into that luxurious sauce? Well, what if we told you that it's possible to have your cake and eat it too with a delicious and healthier version of a creamy chicken fettuccine alfredo with a secret ingredient that won't make you feel guilty? Good, right? And this dish is twice as enticing because it features surprise ingredients and a surprise guest — Donal Skehan is here to help us cook this amazing recipe!



