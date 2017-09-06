 Skip Nav
The Best Recipes That Start With a Can of Crescent Dough
Giada De Laurentiis
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Pork Chops
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says Cacio e Pepe Conquers All, and Her Recipe Proves It
17 Chicken Casserole Recipes to Add to Your Dinner Rotation

It doesn't get much easier than casseroles. Whether you're feeding a family or you want to freeze the rest for later, a casserole is a no-fail option that's guaranteed to be easy and crowd pleasing. These 17 chicken casseroles range from classic (chicken spaghetti) to inventive (chicken spinach pizza couscous casserole), and you're sure to find at least one you want to add to your dinner rotation.

Chicken Bacon Pumpkin Pasta Bake
Easiest-Ever Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole With Butternut Squash and Cranberries
Chicken Spaghetti
Spinach, Chicken, and Cheese Enchiladas
Teriyaki Chicken Casserole
Chicken Spinach Pizza Couscous Casserole
Creamy Broccoli and Chicken Quinoa Casserole
Cauliflower Chicken Casserole
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake
Easy Mexican Chicken Quinoa Casserole
Creamy Chicken Poppyseed Casserole With Ritz Crackers
One-Pot Chicken Enchilada Rice Casserole
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
Chicken Alfredo Baked Penne
Cheesy Mexican Chicken Casserole
