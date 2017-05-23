Comforting Zoodles Recipes
20 Comforting Veggie Noodle Recipes That Won't Leave You Hungry
A veggie spiralizer can transform zucchini and sweet potatoes into marvelous noodle-like strands. It's by far the most fun way to sneak some veggies into your diet (as well as lighten up the carb load). As for the taste? These recipes are heavy on flavor. Please meet chicken zoodle soup and spiralized sweet potato pizza, among many other new comfort food favorites.