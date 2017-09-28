Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
This Low-Carb Mac and Cheese Will Knock Your Socks Off
Is there anything more comforting than macaroni and cheese? Cool nights call for this warming classic. If you're looking to lighten things up the next time you dig into this indulgent dish, opt for this twist on tradition that amps up the nutritional value as it cuts back on calories and carbs.
Versatile and nutrient-rich spaghetti squash lays the base to this recipe, while broccoli adds even more vitamin A to this Fall recipe. The best part of all? The mix of lower-fat cheeses that results in a dreamy, rich-tasting sauce you can enjoy sans guilt.
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 large spaghetti squash
- Canola oil spray
- 2 cups broccoli florets, steamed
- 1 tablespoon ghee
- 1 tablespoon whole wheat flour
- 1 cup low-fat milk
- 1 cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan, plus 1 teaspoon grated parmesan as optional garnish
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400ºF. Cut the spaghetti squash in half. Scoop out and discard the seeds. Spray the center of both halves of the squash with cooking spray, and place the cut side up on a cookie sheet. Roast until tender when pierced with a knife, about 50 minutes.
- Remove the squash from the oven, and let cool. Once it's safe to handle, scrape the flesh into a large bowl. Add the steamed broccoli florets to the bowl, and set aside.
- In a large saucepan, melt the ghee on medium heat, and whisk in the whole wheat flour. Add the milk, and whisk quickly. Turn heat down to low, add the cheddar and 1/2 cup grated parmesan to the saucepan, and stir until melted. Remove from heat.
- Pour the cheese sauce over the spaghetti squash and broccoli mixture, and toss until all the squash is covered.
- Dish into 4 portions, and top off with the salt and pepper to taste plus red pepper flakes and extra parmesan if you wish!
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes
- Yield
- 4 servings
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 296
