 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Workouts That Give Me Everything Running Promised (but Didn't)
Travel
Heading to the NYC Marathon? Here's the Only Travel Guide You Need
Class Fitsugar
20 Minutes and Done! Full-Body HIIT Workout

Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese

This Low-Carb Mac and Cheese Will Knock Your Socks Off

Is there anything more comforting than macaroni and cheese? Cool nights call for this warming classic. If you're looking to lighten things up the next time you dig into this indulgent dish, opt for this twist on tradition that amps up the nutritional value as it cuts back on calories and carbs.

Versatile and nutrient-rich spaghetti squash lays the base to this recipe, while broccoli adds even more vitamin A to this Fall recipe. The best part of all? The mix of lower-fat cheeses that results in a dreamy, rich-tasting sauce you can enjoy sans guilt.

Related
The Best Dairy-Free Creamy Mac and Cheese You'll Ever Taste (We Mean It!)
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese

Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese

Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

  1. 1 large spaghetti squash
  2. Canola oil spray
  3. 2 cups broccoli florets, steamed
  4. 1 tablespoon ghee
  5. 1 tablespoon whole wheat flour
  6. 1 cup low-fat milk
  7. 1 cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese, shredded
  8. 1/2 cup grated parmesan, plus 1 teaspoon grated parmesan as optional garnish
  9. Salt and pepper, to taste
  10. 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Cut the spaghetti squash in half. Scoop out and discard the seeds. Spray the center of both halves of the squash with cooking spray, and place the cut side up on a cookie sheet. Roast until tender when pierced with a knife, about 50 minutes.
  2. Remove the squash from the oven, and let cool. Once it's safe to handle, scrape the flesh into a large bowl. Add the steamed broccoli florets to the bowl, and set aside.
  3. In a large saucepan, melt the ghee on medium heat, and whisk in the whole wheat flour. Add the milk, and whisk quickly. Turn heat down to low, add the cheddar and 1/2 cup grated parmesan to the saucepan, and stir until melted. Remove from heat.
  4. Pour the cheese sauce over the spaghetti squash and broccoli mixture, and toss until all the squash is covered.
  5. Dish into 4 portions, and top off with the salt and pepper to taste plus red pepper flakes and extra parmesan if you wish!



Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Yield
4 servings

Nutrition

Calories per serving
296
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingPasta
Join The Conversation
karenfarber2710 karenfarber2710 2 years

I really wish I could like things like this, but when I think mac & cheese I don't want vegetables!

www.littleblackshell.com

Nancy15225191 Nancy15225191 3 years
I liked this a lot!! I ended up baking this in a casserole dish with a little bit extra cheese on top. It gave it a little extra crunch. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing.
MichelleFoley39718 MichelleFoley39718 3 years
What's ghee?
Mandi-Villa Mandi-Villa 3 years
Testing out the recipe tonight for our Fall party! I'm sure it will be delicious!
Power-My-Life Power-My-Life 3 years
This is a great recipe to make for your family! Cuts the carbs but not the flavor. Thanks for sharing! Check out our health advice on our blog, PowerMyLifeTX.com.
Healthy Recipes
The High-Protein, Low-Carb, 1-Pan Meal You Need to Reach Your Weight-Loss Goals
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Chinese Food Recipes
Healthy Recipes
27 Healthy Chinese Recipes That Beat Any Takeout Menu
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Vegan Pancake Recipe
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes
by Jenny Sugar
Pumpkin Protein Bar Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Bake-Ahead Pumpkin Protein Breakfast Bars
by Jenny Sugar
Vegan Halloween Candy Recipe
Healthy Recipes
by Rebecca Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds