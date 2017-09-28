This Low-Carb Mac and Cheese Will Knock Your Socks Off

Is there anything more comforting than macaroni and cheese? Cool nights call for this warming classic. If you're looking to lighten things up the next time you dig into this indulgent dish, opt for this twist on tradition that amps up the nutritional value as it cuts back on calories and carbs.

Versatile and nutrient-rich spaghetti squash lays the base to this recipe, while broccoli adds even more vitamin A to this Fall recipe. The best part of all? The mix of lower-fat cheeses that results in a dreamy, rich-tasting sauce you can enjoy sans guilt.