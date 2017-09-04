A Protein-Packed Breakfast to Grab on the Go

When you're in a rush, those convenient breakfasts often found in the pastry display aren't exactly the best place to look if you're gluten-free. The solution? Make a batch of these egg, broccoli, and turkey sausage muffins over the weekend to grab and go during the workweek. At 150 calories and 12 grams of protein, these muffins are a smarter choice over any coffee shop pastry.

Get the recipe below.



