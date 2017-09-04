A Protein-Packed Breakfast to Grab on the Go

 Skip Nav
When you're in a rush, those convenient breakfasts often found in the pastry display aren't exactly the best place to look if you're gluten-free. The solution? Make a batch of these egg, broccoli, and turkey sausage muffins over the weekend to grab and go during the workweek. At 150 calories and 12 grams of protein, these muffins are a smarter choice over any coffee shop pastry.

Get the recipe below.

Ingredients

  1. For the sausage
  2. 1 tablespoon olive oil
  3. 1/2 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
  4. 1 clove garlic, minced
  5. 1/2 pound ground turkey
  6. 1 teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled
  7. 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  8. 1 teaspoon dried basil
  9. 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  10. 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  11. 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  1. For the muffins
  2. 2 cups broccoli, finely chopped
  3. 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  4. 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes (soaked in oil), finely chopped
  5. 1 teaspoon dried basil
  6. 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  7. 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  8. 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  9. 8 large eggs
  10. 1 tablespoon chives

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan.
  2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook onion and garlic for five minutes or until onion has browned and softened. Remove from skillet and cool for 10 minutes.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine turkey and the onion mixture. Add the rest of the sausage ingredients, and mix with your hands until thoroughly blended.
  4. Form patties of desired width and thickness (3-inch wide by 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch thick works well) by hand. Cook in the skillet over medium heat for eight minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees and the meat is no longer pink. Set aside to cool, then chop and crumble sausage into bite-size pieces.
  5. In a large bowl, combine broccoli, sausage, cheese, tomatoes, basil, oregano, onion powder, and salt.
  6. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs. Pour into the broccoli mixture and mix thoroughly. Divide the mixture evenly among the muffin cups and top with chives.
  7. Bake for 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch
Yield
12 muffins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
150
thestylebox thestylebox 3 years

Is the broccoli pre-cooked? Or raw?
