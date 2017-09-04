Gluten-Free Turkey Sausage Egg Muffin
A Protein-Packed Breakfast to Grab on the Go
When you're in a rush, those convenient breakfasts often found in the pastry display aren't exactly the best place to look if you're gluten-free. The solution? Make a batch of these egg, broccoli, and turkey sausage muffins over the weekend to grab and go during the workweek. At 150 calories and 12 grams of protein, these muffins are a smarter choice over any coffee shop pastry.
Cheddar Egg Muffins
From Wheat Belly Cookbook by William Davis
Ingredients
- For the sausage
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 pound ground turkey
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- For the muffins
- 2 cups broccoli, finely chopped
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes (soaked in oil), finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 8 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon chives
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan.
- In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook onion and garlic for five minutes or until onion has browned and softened. Remove from skillet and cool for 10 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, combine turkey and the onion mixture. Add the rest of the sausage ingredients, and mix with your hands until thoroughly blended.
- Form patties of desired width and thickness (3-inch wide by 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch thick works well) by hand. Cook in the skillet over medium heat for eight minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees and the meat is no longer pink. Set aside to cool, then chop and crumble sausage into bite-size pieces.
- In a large bowl, combine broccoli, sausage, cheese, tomatoes, basil, oregano, onion powder, and salt.
- In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs. Pour into the broccoli mixture and mix thoroughly. Divide the mixture evenly among the muffin cups and top with chives.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Yield
- 12 muffins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 150
Is the broccoli pre-cooked? Or raw?