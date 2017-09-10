 Skip Nav
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding

Edy's Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream

Act Fast! Edy's Brand Spankin' New Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream Is Hitting Shelves Soon

The pumpkin-spice gods are truly shining down upon us this Fall, blessing our palates and pantries with almost too many glorious treats to even keep track of. From Oreos and popcorn to Life cereal and M&M's, the list truly goes on and on, but the latest addition to the ever-growing crew — Edy's new Pumpkin Spice Latte-flavored ice cream — has just skyrocketed to the top of our must-try list.

Edy's recently announced this epic new flavor on its Facebook page, thus sending our PSL-loving hearts into a full-blown frenzy. The frozen treat combines coffee ice cream with pumpkin ice cream, making for one tasty swirled masterpiece that we can't wait to dig our spoons (and maybe even shovels?) into. It's totally acceptable to have a morning mugful of this stuff instead of an actual PSL, right?

Related
DQ's Fan Favorite Blizzard Flavor — Pumpkin Pie — Is Officially Back in Action!

According to the Edy's Facebook page, this Fall-approved flavor will be on store shelves "soon" and only for a limited time. Head to the Edy's website to see if your local grocery store will be selling it!

Image Source: Edy's
Join the conversation
PSLPumpkin Spice LatteFall FoodPumpkin SpicePumpkinsFood NewsGrocery ShoppingIce CreamFall
Join The Conversation
Food News
by Kelsey Garcia
Amazon Meal Kits
Food News
Amazon Is Launching Its Own Meal Kits! Here's What You Can Expect
by Erin Cullum
How Joanna Gaines Cooks Vegetables
Food News
Steal This Helpful Meal-Prep Hack From Joanna Gaines
by Anna Monette Roberts
Starbucks Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte
Food News
Starbucks's New Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte Is Perfect For Tea-Lovers
by Erin Cullum
Should You Refrigerate Eggs?
Cooking Basics
The Surprising Truth About Refrigerating Eggs
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds