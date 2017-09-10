Act Fast! Edy's Brand Spankin' New Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream Is Hitting Shelves Soon

The pumpkin-spice gods are truly shining down upon us this Fall, blessing our palates and pantries with almost too many glorious treats to even keep track of. From Oreos and popcorn to Life cereal and M&M's, the list truly goes on and on, but the latest addition to the ever-growing crew — Edy's new Pumpkin Spice Latte-flavored ice cream — has just skyrocketed to the top of our must-try list.

Edy's recently announced this epic new flavor on its Facebook page, thus sending our PSL-loving hearts into a full-blown frenzy. The frozen treat combines coffee ice cream with pumpkin ice cream, making for one tasty swirled masterpiece that we can't wait to dig our spoons (and maybe even shovels?) into. It's totally acceptable to have a morning mugful of this stuff instead of an actual PSL, right?

According to the Edy's Facebook page, this Fall-approved flavor will be on store shelves "soon" and only for a limited time. Head to the Edy's website to see if your local grocery store will be selling it!