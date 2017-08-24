 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
Recipes
For Your Recipe Box: The Perfect Yellow Cake
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You'll Eat Breakfast Every Day (and Look Forward to It) Thanks to These Frittata Recipes

A frittata is hands down one of the best ways to cook eggs. The one-pan dish is quick, easy, and the ultimate blank canvas — you can put just about anything in it, and it'll be good. Put your cast-iron skillet to good use with any of these tasty frittata recipes, from cheesy to protein-packed. If you whip one up on Sunday, you're guaranteed to eat breakfast every day of the week.

Related
26 Quick Breakfasts That Will Fill You Up Until Lunch
Every Busy Person Needs This Cheesy Egg Muffin Recipe
We Have Found the Perfect Egg Recipe!

Cheddar, Bacon, and Leek Frittata
Egg White Vegetable Frittata
Roasted Tomato, Italian Sausage, and Ricotta Frittatas
Asparagus Fontina Frittata
Italian Sausage and Kale Frittata
Spinach, Mushroom, and Feta Frittata
Tofu Frittata With Spinach and Peppers
Bacon, Potato, and Feta Frittata
Kale and Caramelized Onion Frittata
Roasted Red Pepper Frittata With Feta and Spinach
Smoked Salmon, Cottage Cheese, and Kale Frittata
Butternut Squash Frittata With Fried Sage
Mediterranean Pasta Frittata
Cauliflower Quinoa Frittata
Cheesy Ham and Potato Frittata
Bacon, Mushroom, and Spinach Frittata
Supergreen Frittata
Fully Loaded Deep Dish Frittata
Spiralized Butternut Squash and Feta Frittata
Summer Vegetable and Bone Marrow Frittata
No-Bake Tomato Basil Frittata
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Party PlanningRecipesBrunchBreakfastEggs
Join The Conversation
Holiday Food
A Fall-Ready Cranberry Margarita
by Katie Sweeney
Hello Kitty Wines
Party Planning
There Are Even MORE New Hello Kitty Wines You'll Want to Order ASAP
by Anna Monette Roberts
Slow-Cooker White Beans With Tomatoes and Pancetta
Recipes
A Slow-Cooker Recipe Even the Crockpot Ambivalent Will Love
by Alexandra Stafford
Latin Cheese Bread Recipes
Recipes
These 12 Cheesy Breads Are What Happens When Your 2 Favorite Things Come Together
by Emilia Benton
Mini Macaroni and Cheese Appetizer Recipe
Appetizers
Bacon Macaroni and Cheese Bites Need No Hard Sell
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds