Definitive Proof That Giada and Her Daughter Win Halloween Every Year

Giada De Laurentiis and her daughter, Jade, share the sweetest moments together, and they're total pros when it comes to Halloween costumes. In addition to sharing her best Halloween recipes, Giada has shared her costumes through the years, and most of the time she's tag teaming Halloween with Jade . . . and the pair couldn't be more adorable. Giada has proved that she's just as good at making a DIY costume as she is an Italian recipe, and we love witnessing her enthusiasm every year. Take a look back at Giada's best costumes throughout the years, and cross your fingers that she and Jade debut something just as epic this year.



This Is What a Day in the Life of Giada De Laurentiis Is Really Like Related