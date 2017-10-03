 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal

Giada De Laurentiis's Oatmeal

The 1 Surprising Thing Giada De Laurentiis Eats For Breakfast

If you've ever wondered how chefs make oatmeal, take a tip from Giada De Laurentiis and serve it savory. Giada tops her steel-cut oats with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle of salt. She told me in an interview, it's "one of my favorite things to have for breakfast." Intrigued, I tried it myself, and there's no going back. I like to crank lots of freshly ground pepper on the top and sometimes throw in a few toasted almond slivers and dried cherries to keep the texture interesting.

Related
6 Recipes From Giada De Laurentiis You Need to Make on Game Day
Image Source: David Becker / Stringer
Join the conversation
New Year's ResolutionsGiada De LaurentiisBreakfastOatmealOlive Oil
Giada De Laurentiis
The 3 Ingredients Giada De Laurentiis Always Adds to Pasta
by Erin Cullum
Healthy Pancake Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Get Out the Griddle! Healthy Flapjack Recipes That'll Make Your Taste Buds Flip
by Jenny Sugar
Flat Belly Smoothie
Healthy Recipes
Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There
by Jenny Sugar
Weight-Loss Smoothie Ingredients
Healthy Eating Tips
Add These to Your Smoothie to Drop Major Pounds
by Jenny Sugar
Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled Eggs Recipe With Pictures
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds