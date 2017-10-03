The 1 Surprising Thing Giada De Laurentiis Eats For Breakfast

If you've ever wondered how chefs make oatmeal, take a tip from Giada De Laurentiis and serve it savory. Giada tops her steel-cut oats with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle of salt. She told me in an interview, it's "one of my favorite things to have for breakfast." Intrigued, I tried it myself, and there's no going back. I like to crank lots of freshly ground pepper on the top and sometimes throw in a few toasted almond slivers and dried cherries to keep the texture interesting.

A photo posted by Giada DeLaurentiis (@giadadelaurentiis) on Nov 7, 2013 at 5:09am PST



