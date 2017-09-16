Giada De Laurentiis Just Launched a Line of Pasta Products That Will Make You Hungry

Giada De Laurentiis just launched a whole new line of pastas, sauces, cooking tools, and more food products exclusively with Williams Sonoma. Ideal for the pasta-lover who doesn't always have the right kitchen tools or the time to cook everything from scratch, Giada's line has everything you need for an authentic Italian dinner on the fly. In celebration of the launch, POPSUGAR caught up with Giada over the phone to hear more about the collection and which products Giada is most excited about. Spoiler alert: pasta cravings will ensue.

"I think that the collaboration, although a small one for now, has got some of my favorite sauces and some of my favorite tools," Giada said. "I think that'll make people be able to eat Italian food faster and better and help people be a little more creative in the kitchen."

We had to ask Giada which item she is most excited about, and she told us she loves the stylishness of the cooking tools, saying, "I've been asked [that] a couple of times, and although I think most of the sauces and the rubs will be the hallmark of what we do, I really am excited about the tools, because they're super stylish. They're so easy to use and I feel like it might help people get a little more confident in the kitchen when it comes to making pasta. Regardless of whether or not you're actually going to make ravioli or use the cutters or use any of the tools, they look so stylish in your kitchen that it makes you look and feel like a pro. That's half the battle. Half the battle is getting to enjoy your time in the kitchen."



As for Giada's number one tool that she uses more than anything? The cheese grater. "More than anything else. I use it for everything. I use it for cheese; I use it for chocolate; I use it for butter; I use it to grate vegetables in salads or to grate vegetables into a soup or a stew. I pretty much use a grater more than any other tool. Then, probably, the pasta fork is second."

Being the pasta-obsessed person that I am, I'm personally having a hard time choosing my own favorite. My eye is mostly on the parmesan pomodoro sauce, which Giada assures me is made with "lots of parmesan rinds and lots of basil." Read on to shop every pasta, sauce, spice rub, and cooking tool for yourself, then prepare to channel your inner Giada in the kitchen.