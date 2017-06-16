Harry Potter Recipes
12 Harry Potter-Inspired Recipes You Can Bring to Life
Photo 1 of 13
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
12 Harry Potter-Inspired Recipes You Can Bring to Life
Harry Potter fans can never get enough of the Wizarding World. Though it may be difficult (er, or impossible) for us measly muggles to re-create spells, one thing we can bring to life is the food and drink mentioned in the books. Though it may not be as easy as shouting "accio butterbeer!", these recipes are absolutely doable for the home cook.