12 Harry Potter-Inspired Recipes You Can Bring to Life
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Food Reviews
Trader Joe's Grocery Staples For Busy People
12 Harry Potter-Inspired Recipes You Can Bring to Life

Harry Potter fans can never get enough of the Wizarding World. Though it may be difficult (er, or impossible) for us measly muggles to re-create spells, one thing we can bring to life is the food and drink mentioned in the books. Though it may not be as easy as shouting "accio butterbeer!", these recipes are absolutely doable for the home cook.


b1uebunn b1uebunn 8 years
These are so fun! I just sort of concocted a nice Creamy Onion Soup inspired by Mrs. Weasly's soup in The Half Blood Prince. I will post the recipe later.
MuggleCrazed MuggleCrazed 9 years
Wait- Nevermind. Just saw the recipe.
MuggleCrazed MuggleCrazed 9 years
What about Butterbeer?
PinkNC PinkNC 9 years
I think the acid pops is something that the kids out there would keep coming back for. They'd love them.
lanilovespeaches lanilovespeaches 9 years
ahh HP!!! yay!!
bre123 bre123 9 years
Yum. Those rock cakes sound good....... =] I want to have a party with Harry Potter food! Maybe for my birthday or something.
memorie memorie 9 years
I really want to try these... inspired to have an HP party!
jen22 jen22 9 years
I will have to try some of these. :)
sugababee sugababee 9 years
cool pumpkin juice but you r missing chocolate toads lol
lucyS lucyS 9 years
Love these!!! The hot butter beer is wicked. I'd definitely add the Schnapps lol!
karen-f karen-f 9 years
I tried Cauldron Cakes and they were good! I made them into cupcakes and it was so easy. I also frosted some of them. I wouldn't try them again this season though, because they're so Christmas-y flavored, if you know what I mean. lol
Daylyn Daylyn 9 years
The Quidditch Player's pie is like the the shephard's pie that I make for my boyfriend! And it is a really heavy dish!
bakingbites bakingbites 9 years
Excellent list! I actually made the rock cakes a while back. I anyone is interested, you can see a photo of how they turned out here: http://bakingbites.com/2005/08/cooking-school-better-than-hagrids-rock-cakes/ And they were delicious!
MissLee82 MissLee82 9 years
So fun! I want to try the Licorice Wands!
Curious-Alice Curious-Alice 9 years
How fun! Thank you so much for this compiled list.
sweetheart_450 sweetheart_450 9 years
This is awesome! Off to my favorites it goes ;)
priscilla_ priscilla_ 9 years
Sounds so cute!
ReverendZelda ReverendZelda 9 years
I love tie-in food and I don't even know why...
cassee cassee 9 years
AHHH! I'm so glad this is up, because I'm helping my friend make food for her HP party in celebration for the book release! I was wondering if anyone knows where to get "candy coating" for the licorice wands?
saffy1227 saffy1227 9 years
cool
