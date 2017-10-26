40+ Homemade Candies That'd Make Willy Wonka Jealous

Candy making may seem daunting, complicated, and not worth the effort, but think again. Many recipes are beginner friendly (some don't even require a candy thermometer!), while others are great projects to save for a rainy day. We've rounded up our favorites, ranging from fluffy marshmallows and candied citrus peel to chocolate matzo toffee and dark chocolate truffles. There's a homemade way to get a sugar rush for pretty much any palate.



