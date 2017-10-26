 Skip Nav
40+ Homemade Candies That'd Make Willy Wonka Jealous

Candy making may seem daunting, complicated, and not worth the effort, but think again. Many recipes are beginner friendly (some don't even require a candy thermometer!), while others are great projects to save for a rainy day. We've rounded up our favorites, ranging from fluffy marshmallows and candied citrus peel to chocolate matzo toffee and dark chocolate truffles. There's a homemade way to get a sugar rush for pretty much any palate.

Flower Lollipops
Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles
White Chocolate Pop Rocks Bars
Soft Caramels
Microwave Peanut Brittle
Peppermint Marshmallows
Easy Chocolate Fudge
Salt Water Taffy
White Chocolate Truffles
Salted Pepita Caramels
Almond Joy
Tootsie Rolls
Peppermint Bark
Grand Marnier Truffles
Snickers
Rose Marshmallows
Pistachio Hazelnut Nougat
Vegan Peppermint Patties
Twix Caramel Fudge
Popping Chocolate Bark
Dark Chocolate Truffles
Chocolate-Almond Toffee
Marzipan Strawberries
Espresso Marshmallows
Gingerbread Caramels
Slow-Cooker Chocolate Nut Clusters
Honeycomb Candy
Easy Chocolate Truffles
Cow Tales
Mallo Cups
Apple Cider Caramels
