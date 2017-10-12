 Skip Nav
Recipes
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Is Basically Dessert Made Breakfast-Appropriate
Fast and Easy
This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular
Cooking Basics
How to Make Flower Cupcakes Straight From Magnolia Bakery

How to Drain Pasta

This Viral Tweet Confirms You've Been Draining Pasta Wrong Your Entire Life

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts

If pasta is a staple in your diet, you know that it's not exactly difficult to cook. Arguably the easiest part of all is draining the pasta in a colander once you've decided that it's al dente — or so we thought. Typically, draining your pasta involves placing a colander in the sink, carefully pouring the steaming-hot pot of water and pasta into the colander, and then transferring the pasta back into the pot (after saving some of the pasta water, of course). But it turns out we might have all been doing this wrong the entire time. A pretty ingenious hack has gone completely viral on Twitter and is blowing people's minds.

Are you ready for this?

This could actually be the best way to drain pasta.

According Twitter user Daibellaaa, whose viral tweet has over 35,000 retweets and 80,000 "likes," this is the most effective way to drain pasta. Place your colander on top of the pot and pour the water directly into the sink. This will leave you with perfectly drained pasta sitting right in the pot, ready to be tossed with your favorite sauce or good olive oil. We're not saying we can vouch for this method, and we have a couple questions — Wouldn't you burn your fingers?! What if your strainer doesn't fit perfectly? — but it has people talking nonetheless. Ahead, check out some of the mixed reactions people are sharing on Twitter . . . Would you try this unexpected hack?

Related
This Cooking Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Spaghetti
Join the conversation
Food HacksFood NewsPasta
Food News
by Erin Cullum
What Condiments Should You Refrigerate?
Food News
5 Condiments You Should Refrigerate — and 3 You Shouldn't
by Erin Cullum
Birthday Cake Croissants
Food News
If You Love Croissants and Funfetti Cake, You'll Definitely Want This Hybrid Treat
by Nicole Yi
Krispy Kreme Secrets Revealed
Food News
8 Things You Never Knew About Krispy Kreme, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Best Frozen Meals From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
The Best Frozen Entrees From Trader Joe's, Hands Down
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds