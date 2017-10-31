 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
25 1-Pot and -Pan Italian Recipes to Solve All Your Dinner Problems
Fast and Easy
60+ 1-Pan Dinners That Are Ready in an Hour or Less
Harry Potter
Harry Potter's Butterbeer Made With Actual Butter and Beer

How to Make the Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino Taste Better

Sorry, Starbucks — Here's How to Make the Zombie Frappuccino Taste Way Better

A post shared by Disney | Kim (@kimsdisneylife) on

After much excitement and anticipation, Starbucks released its limited-edition Zombie Frappuccino just before Halloween. The eye-catching cream-based drink consists of green apple and caramel flavors, and is then topped with pink whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. Though it looks incredible, the tart and super sweet taste got mixed reviews, and left some people feeling pretty grossed out.

So, what's the appeal? Instagram. Seriously, the brightly colored drink makes for an awesome and festive shot. To get in on the social media trend while also treating her taste buds, a blogger by the name of Kim's Disney Life came up with a genius hack to make the Zombie Frappuccino taste better.

Related
Meet the Frankenstein Frapp: a Secret Halloween Drink You Can Order All Year-Round

As a foodie and frequent Disneyland visitor, Kim said she replaced the green caramel apple flavor entirely with Starbucks's Green Tea Frappuccino. To get the same Zombie Frappuccino look, however, she simply asked for the pink whipped cream. Kim wrote on Instagram, "Just as Instagram worthy, but tasty." Try this out for yourself while you can!

Join the conversation
Food HacksFrappuccinoFood NewsStarbucksHalloween
Halloween
Step Up Your Game! Here Are the Best Halloween Costumes We've Seen This Year
by Hilary White
Starbucks Disney California Adventure Mug
Food News
Hurry and Snatch Up 1 of These Starbucks California Adventure Mugs From Disney
by Hedy Phillips
What Is the Starbucks It Frappuccino?
Food News
Watch Out, Zombie Frappuccino — The Pennywise It Frapp Is Coming For You
by Erin Cullum
Oprah's Scrambled Eggs Recipe
Oprah Winfrey
This Is How Oprah Transforms Scrambled Eggs Into a "Sexy Breakfast"
by Erin Cullum
What Kind of Milk Does Starbucks Use?
Food News
What Kind of Milk Is Really the Standard at Starbucks?
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds