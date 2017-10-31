Sorry, Starbucks — Here's How to Make the Zombie Frappuccino Taste Way Better

After much excitement and anticipation, Starbucks released its limited-edition Zombie Frappuccino just before Halloween. The eye-catching cream-based drink consists of green apple and caramel flavors, and is then topped with pink whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. Though it looks incredible, the tart and super sweet taste got mixed reviews, and left some people feeling pretty grossed out.

So, what's the appeal? Instagram. Seriously, the brightly colored drink makes for an awesome and festive shot. To get in on the social media trend while also treating her taste buds, a blogger by the name of Kim's Disney Life came up with a genius hack to make the Zombie Frappuccino taste better.

As a foodie and frequent Disneyland visitor, Kim said she replaced the green caramel apple flavor entirely with Starbucks's Green Tea Frappuccino. To get the same Zombie Frappuccino look, however, she simply asked for the pink whipped cream. Kim wrote on Instagram, "Just as Instagram worthy, but tasty." Try this out for yourself while you can!