You Know You Wanta Try Disneyland's New Fanta-Flavored Frozen Drink
The Milano Frozen Fanta Drink at Disneyland

You Know You Wanta Try Disneyland's New Fanta-Flavored Frozen Drink

The Milano is a blue cream orange dream!! ☄️ If you like slushes and you like Fanta Orange, then this one's for you. Find it 🔎: Studio Catering Co. - Summer of Heroes, California Adventure Availability ⏳: Now - Sept 10 Tip 💡: This seriously tastes like an orange creamsicle with a little more Fanta! It was super tasty, but it's a lot. I'm definitely happy I shared it! #disneyland #california #dca #summerofheroes #guardiansofthegalaxy #slush #fanta #drink #foodgram #yummy #foodie #yelpoc #abc7eyewitness #disneyfood #delicious #disney #instafood #instadisney #disneygram #disneyside #yum #disneylife #disneypics #disneyparks #disneylandhd #disneyigers #foodporn #foodsofdisneyland #disneyfoodblog #disneytreats

A post shared by Disney Califoodie Adventure (@disneycalifoodieadventure) on

Disneyland may have kicked off the Summer of Heroes at Disney's California Adventure as a way to celebrate the opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy ride, but it's the Marvel-themed foods that truly have our attention. Meet The Milano: a frozen orange Fanta drink mixed with blue cream and whipped cream. It's the ultimate thirst-quencher and the perfect way to wash down the Baby Groot bread.

Guardians of the Galaxy fanatics and Disney-goers alike are freaking out over the drink, with one person describing it as "a blue cream orange dream." As for what it tastes like? "An orange creamsicle with a little more Fanta!"

Fanta? Orange creamsicle? We don't even need to hear the ice cream truck music for this drink to take us right back to our childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Milano is available at Studio Catering Co. at Disney California Adventure park from now until Sept. 10. Looks like we're adding yet another item to the epic food list at Disneyland's Summer of Heroes!

🍊🔹Livin The Milano Life🍊🔹 🍊Orange Fanta Slush 🍊🔹Blue Cream Freeze/ Whipped Cream🔹 Best way to cool down on a hot #summerofheroes day☀️#disneyland

A post shared by Tony P. (@disneylandperiscope) on

