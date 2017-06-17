You Know You Wanta Try Disneyland's New Fanta-Flavored Frozen Drink

Disneyland may have kicked off the Summer of Heroes at Disney's California Adventure as a way to celebrate the opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy ride, but it's the Marvel-themed foods that truly have our attention. Meet The Milano: a frozen orange Fanta drink mixed with blue cream and whipped cream. It's the ultimate thirst-quencher and the perfect way to wash down the Baby Groot bread.

Guardians of the Galaxy fanatics and Disney-goers alike are freaking out over the drink, with one person describing it as "a blue cream orange dream." As for what it tastes like? "An orange creamsicle with a little more Fanta!"

Fanta? Orange creamsicle? We don't even need to hear the ice cream truck music for this drink to take us right back to our childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Milano is available at Studio Catering Co. at Disney California Adventure park from now until Sept. 10. Looks like we're adding yet another item to the epic food list at Disneyland's Summer of Heroes!