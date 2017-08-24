Get the Dish: Olive Garden Lasagna Classico

 Skip Nav
Ultra-comforting, and packed with layers of meat sauce, cheese, and tender noodles, Olive Garden's Lasagna Classico is one of their bestselling menu items (and for good reason). Learn how to make this surprisingly easy dish at home, and bring a taste of Italian-American fare to your table. Gooey, gratifying, and fit to feed a crowd, it's a must-make for large dinner parties — for extra ease make it ahead of time and reheat it — or to keep on hand for leftovers throughout the week. Don't forget to serve it with our take on Olive Garden's breadsticks and salad.

  1. For the meat sauce:
  2. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  3. 1 onion, finely chopped
  4. 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  5. 1/2 pound ground beef
  6. 6 ounces Italian sausage, removed from their casings and crumbled
  7. 2 16-ounce cans crushed tomatoes
  8. 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
  9. 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  10. Salt, to taste
  11. Pepper, to taste
  1. For the cheese mixture:
  2. 16 ounces whole milk ricotta cheese
  3. 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
  4. 1/2 cup romano cheese, grated
  5. 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
  6. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  7. 1/8 teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper
  8. 1 tablespoon basil, chopped
  9. 1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped
  10. 1 egg, lightly beaten
  1. For the lasagna:
  2. 12 cooked or no-boil lasagna noodles
  3. Cooking spray
  4. 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

  1. Make the sauce: Heat the olive oil in a large sauce pot. Add then onion and garlic and cook about 5 minutes, or until softened and translucent. Add the ground beef and sausage, and cook 10 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Add the tomatoes, basil, and oregano, and stir to combine. Simmer for about 20 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then chill.
  2. Make the cheese mixture: Mix together the ricotta, mozzarella, and romano cheeses, parsley, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, and egg in a large mixing bowl.
  3. Build and bake the lasagna: Spray the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 4 ounces of the meat sauce on the bottom of the pan. Layer 3 lasagna noodles over the meat sauce (they may overlap slightly). Spread 1 cup of the cheese mixture over the noodles. Spread 1 cup of meat sauce onto the cheese mixture. Repeat the layers of noodles, cheese, and meat sauce two more times. Top with 3 lasagna noodles, the remaining meat sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
  4. Spray a large piece of foil with cooking spray and wrap the pan tightly with it, sprayed side down. Bake at 325ºF for 45 minutes to an hour, or until the internal temperature is 165º. Turn the oven off and allow the lasagna to set up in the warm oven for 30 minutes.
  5. Cut into squares 2 rows long by 4 rows wide. Plate and garnish with fresh basil.

Category
Pasta, Main Dishes
Cuisine
Italian
Yield
Serves 8
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
