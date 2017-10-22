 Skip Nav
Celebrate Halloween With These Crave-Worthy Orange Appetizers

Sure, there are lots of cute Halloween candies and cupcakes you can make to impress your guests, but it's important to serve some savory offerings as well. Check out these 13 orange-hued recipes so you can stay in line with your Halloween decor without making every food item pumpkin- or bat-shaped.

Pimento Cheese Fondue
Stuffed Squash Blossoms
Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus
Apricot, Almond, and Goat Cheese Bites
Grilled Buffalo Shrimp
Peppery Ranch Cheese Ball
Patatas Bravas
Pumpkin Pie Dip
Gazpacho Bloody Mary
Mozzarella Sticks
Muhammara
Roasted Fruit-Topped Bread
Cornish Pasties
