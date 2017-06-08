Oreo Pancakes Recipe
You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried These Oreo Pancakes
Can we all agree that Oreos make everything better? These delicious Oreo pancakes are no exception and feature a chocolaty base with whole Oreos pressed into the center, layers of fluffy whipped cream in between, and even more cookie crumble topping. This breakfast has Oreos crammed into every bite, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
Oreo Pancakes
From Brandi Milloy, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup cocoa powder
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 cup milk
- 1 large egg
- 10 Oreos, crushed
- Oreos, for garnish
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together your dry ingredients. Add wet ingredients and mix. The batter will be lumpy. Stir in Oreos.
- Heat griddle over medium-high heat and coat with butter. Using an ice cream scoop, pour batter onto griddle and cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side. For extra Oreo flavor, add whole Oreos to the center of the pancakes.
- Layer your pancakes with whipped cream in between, and top with even more whipped cream and crushed Oreos.
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch, Pancakes/Waffles
- Yield
- 4 pancakes
- Cook Time
- 10 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan