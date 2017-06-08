You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried These Oreo Pancakes

Can we all agree that Oreos make everything better? These delicious Oreo pancakes are no exception and feature a chocolaty base with whole Oreos pressed into the center, layers of fluffy whipped cream in between, and even more cookie crumble topping. This breakfast has Oreos crammed into every bite, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

