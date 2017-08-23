 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
Faster Than Drive-Through: This Perfect Egg Sandwich in Under a Minute
Fast and Easy
11 Totally Awesome Breakfast Scrambles
Fast and Easy
26 Shrimp Recipes Perfect For Any Night of the Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Prime Recipes to Pack on a Picnic

Poolside parties. Backyard luaus. Outdoor concerts. Like peanut butter melds with jelly, certain soirees seem to go hand in hand with Summer. But I'd argue that there's no better way to pass the long, balmy days than to gather friends for an impromptu picnic. In true spur-of-the-moment fashion, any fare goes — but there are some old favorites that come to mind. Here are 20 picnic foods that fit the bill for a reason.

— Additional reporting by Susannah Chen

Fromager d'Affinois
Summer Fruit Salad
Hummus Dip
Ramen-Crusted Chicken Wings
Pesto Pasta Salad
Six-Bean Salad
Classic BLT
Quinoa Salad With Feta and Cherries
Vegan Farro Salad
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Watermelon Salad
Chipotle-Tomatillo Salsa
Chicken Salad
Black-Bean Salad
Pico de Gallo
Millet Salad
Mediterranean Pasta
Platinum Blondies
S'mores Snack Mix
Scottish Shortbread
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fast And EasyPicnicSummerSpringRecipes
Join The Conversation
3008220 3008220 5 years
 @chancleta me too i love this chicken with cole slaw http://www.thebarbecuemaster.net/cole-slaw-recipe.html
3008220 3008220 5 years
what is good to being on a picbnic is pulled pork sanwiches with cold Dr.pepper -you need to smoke some butts http://www.thebarbecuemaster.net/butt.html
3008220 3008220 5 years
i highly recommend the following great foods i pack for a summer picnic http://www.thebarbecuemaster.net/picnic-ideas.html
Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 5 years
Um, will somebody make those Platinum Blondies and bring them in for a taste test? Thanks!
PinkNC PinkNC 8 years
Looks great!
chancleta chancleta 8 years
Oh goodness I love fried chicken.
Summer
25 No-Bake Desserts Meant For Anyone Obsessed With Peanut Butter
by Erin Cullum
Guacamole Mason Jar Salad Recipe
Salads
Satisfy Chips and Guac Cravings With This Mason Jar Salad
by Nicole Perry
Panini Recipes
Sandwiches
18 Recipes That Prove Paninis Are Far Superior to Grilled Cheese
by Erin Cullum
Tequila Facts
Spring
Don't Shop For Tequila Again Until You Learn These 13 Terms
by Allie Merriam
Are All-Inclusive Resorts Worth It?
Summer
The Pros and Cons of All-Inclusive Resorts
by Shelby Eden
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds