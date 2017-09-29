Prosecco-Flavored Doughnuts Are Here to Satisfy Your Wine-Loving Hearts!

This has been the year of Prosecco. The Italian wine has become a favorite among millennials, possibly due to its millennial pink hue or its rich, sweet grape flavor. Either way, the geniuses over at Ruffino Wines have teamed up with The Doughnut Project — the same bakery behind the everything bagel doughnut — to bring us Prosecco-flavored doughnuts, and we're 100 percent here for it.

According to Delish, the wine-glazed doughnuts are adorned with edible pink and white pearls, gold-leaf flakes, and gorgeous pink glitter, so your Instagram feeds will be the ones to envy — if you're lucky enough snag one up before they're all sold out. The Instagrammable dessert officially goes on sale from Aug. 14 through 20 at The Doughnut Project's West Village location in NYC to celebrate National Prosecco Day.

If that weren't enough for your wine-loving hearts, they're priced at just $4.25 each, so we can all cheers to that! Read on to see another photo of the Prosecco doughnuts that will make your heart flutter.