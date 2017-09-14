Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese
This Mac-N-Cheese Will Make You Fall in Love With Pumpkin All Over Again
What used to be called Fall has now become designated pumpkin season, and I fully embrace these gourd-filled months. PSLs are good and all, but the best, savory use of pumpkin is this absurdly rich pumpkin mac and cheese. Last Halloween, I developed the recipe for pumpkin macaroni and cheese muffins, a foolproof, creative way to serve comfort food at Halloween parties. But for Fall weeknights with the fam, it makes no sense to bake the stove-top mac into little muffins. When you just want mac-n-cheese in a bowl in 20 minutes or less, here's a rejiggered version of that recipe. I do recommend going the extra mile to roast up some pumpkin cubes and make the breadcrumb filling, but if you're in a pinch for time, you can always buy pre-roasted butternut squash at your grocery store's hot bar. And, you can always grind up storebought garlic croutons in a food processor or blender for the topping.
Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese
From Anna Monette Roberts, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- Salt
- 1 (8-ounce) box elbow macaroni
- 2 tablespoons salted butter, plus 1 tablespoon melted butter for greasing the tins
- 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree
- 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream (or milk)
- 2 1/4 ounces smoked gouda cheese, casing removed and shredded (about 1 1/2 loosely packed cups)
- 5 ounces Velveeta cheese, roughly cut into cubes
- 1/2 loosely-packed cup of shredded parmesan cheese
- 1 heaping cup roasted butternut squash or pumpkin (using the same method), cooled and cut into small dice, optional
- Garlicky breadcrumbs, for garnishing, optional
- Parsley, for garnishing, optional
- Pepper, to taste
Directions
- In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the macaroni until al dente, then drain.
- Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in pumpkin puree and cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in heavy cream and cook, whisking constantly, until scalding (small bubbles form on the outer rim of the pan) and thickened, about 5 minutes. Whisk in smoked gouda, Velveeta, and parmesan until melted. Turn off heat and stir in cooked macaroni and roasted pumpkin (or butternut squash), optional. Salt and pepper to taste.
- Divide into bowls and garnish with garlicky breadcrumbs and parsley, optional.
Information
- Category
- Pasta, Main Dishes
- Cuisine
- North American