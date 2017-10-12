Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Is Basically Dessert Made Breakfast-Appropriate

Eggs are great, but I typically prefer something sweeter at breakfast time (anything that makes waking up early feel like a treat is a plus in my book). Enter chia pudding. While its texture feels decadent — similar to tapioca or rice pudding — it's a completely reasonable start to the day, provided you don't douse it with maple syrup, honey, or other sweeteners.

As we're in the heart of pumpkin spice season, I've been giving my morning bowl a squash-y update as of late. Reminiscent of pumpkin pie, it keeps me full until lunchtime and is a great way to get in a festive Fall mind-set, even in California, where the weather is still warm.

Pumpkin Spice Chia Pudding From Nicole Perry, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons almond milk 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons pumpkin purée 1-2 tablespoons maple syrup, preferably grade B 3/4-1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, to taste 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 1/4 cup chia seeds Sliced banana, for serving, optional Toasted pepitas, for serving, optional Directions Whisk together the almond milk, pumpkin purée, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, and salt until smooth. Whisk in the chia seeds. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Add more maple syrup, to taste, if desired. (It's better to adjust the chia pudding's flavoring after the overnight soak as the flavor mellows as it's absorbed by the seeds.) Serve with banana and pepitas. Information Category Breakfast/Brunch Yield 1 large or 2 small servings