 Skip Nav
Food Video
Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses
Starbucks
We Hacked Starbucks's Unicorn Frappuccino
Original Recipes
Hack Homemade Pint Slices to Feature Your Favorite Ben & Jerry's Flavor

Pumpkin Spice Spray

Pumpkin Spice Spray Exists So You Can Put That Sh*t on Everything

It's 2017, and efficiency is the name of the game. So rather than waiting for brands to pumpkin spice-ify everything, one company has taken the matter into its own hands and created a pumpkin spice spray. As in, a bottle of pumpkin-spice-flavored liquid that you can spray onto any food to make it taste like Fall. The three-ounce Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice (yep, it's organic) costs $11 and is sold online by a brand called Simply Beyond, which makes a variety of spray-on herbs and spices.

The pumpkin spice spray, first spotted by Food & Wine, comes in a nonaerosol spray container and has a short list of natural ingredients: organic canola oil and pumpkin spice essential oils (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice). This means you can literally douse any food with pumpkin spice flavors with the touch of a spray bottle, from cookies to peanut butter toast to oatmeal, ice cream, and . . . coffee? Maybe this is the secret way to make a quick PSL at home.

Related
Already Sick of Fall? These Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops Will Definitely NOT Help

And guess what? That's not the only spray that will make your food (or home) smell like Autumn. Simply Beyond makes a trio of holiday spices ($29) that also includes Gingerbread Spray-On spice and Cinnamon Spray-On Spice. We're all for lighting all the Fall candles, but an aromatic spray that doubles as a flavor enhancement just might be the most ingenious pumpkin spice invention yet.

Join the conversation
Fall FoodPumpkin SpicePumpkinsFood ShoppingFood NewsFall
Join The Conversation
OREO
Red Alert! Oreo Might Be Releasing a Brand-New Mystery Flavor!
by Hedy Phillips
Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Avocados
Trader Joe's
People Are Freaking the F*ck Out Over Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Avocados
by Erin Cullum
Dill Pickle Beer at the Minnesota State Fair
Food News
Pickle-Flavored Beer Is a Thing, and It's a Big F*cking Dill, Y'all
by Brinton Parker
Sea Salt Contains Microplastics
Food News
Sea Salt Contains Microplastics, but Should You Be Concerned?
by Anna Monette Roberts
Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream 2017
Food News
PSA: Pumpkin Cheesecake Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Is Back on Shelves!
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds