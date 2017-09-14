Pumpkin Spice Spray Exists So You Can Put That Sh*t on Everything

It's 2017, and efficiency is the name of the game. So rather than waiting for brands to pumpkin spice-ify everything, one company has taken the matter into its own hands and created a pumpkin spice spray. As in, a bottle of pumpkin-spice-flavored liquid that you can spray onto any food to make it taste like Fall. The three-ounce Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice (yep, it's organic) costs $11 and is sold online by a brand called Simply Beyond, which makes a variety of spray-on herbs and spices.

The pumpkin spice spray, first spotted by Food & Wine, comes in a nonaerosol spray container and has a short list of natural ingredients: organic canola oil and pumpkin spice essential oils (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice). This means you can literally douse any food with pumpkin spice flavors with the touch of a spray bottle, from cookies to peanut butter toast to oatmeal, ice cream, and . . . coffee? Maybe this is the secret way to make a quick PSL at home.

And guess what? That's not the only spray that will make your food (or home) smell like Autumn. Simply Beyond makes a trio of holiday spices ($29) that also includes Gingerbread Spray-On spice and Cinnamon Spray-On Spice. We're all for lighting all the Fall candles, but an aromatic spray that doubles as a flavor enhancement just might be the most ingenious pumpkin spice invention yet.