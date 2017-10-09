The 1 Crazy Thing You Should Put in Pancakes, According to Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray Every Day posted this recipe for Macaroni n Cheese Pancakes, and it walks the fine line between genius and outrageous. The recipe starts out like a normal pancake recipe, but then cooked macaroni noodles and shredded cheddar cheese are folded into the batter. When cooked on a stovetop, the cheese melts into the pancakes and the noodles crisp up slightly. The only thing I personally can't get behind is the maple syrup drizzle — in my dreams, the pancakes would be topped with a mac 'n' cheese sauce.