 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Things You've Been Doing Wrong in the Kitchen Your Entire Life

Are you scrambling eggs, making chocolate chip cookies, and measuring pasta the right way? It might not seem obvious, but there are plenty of basic things you could be doing the "wrong" way in the kitchen. These 20 hacks will make you a serious cooking pro if you're not already. Keep reading to learn every cooking shortcut and tip that will save you time, stress, and sanity in the kitchen.

Related
20+ Food Hacks to Make You a Jedi in the Kitchen
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick

Storing Lemons
Roasting Potatoes
Cutting a Lime
Scrambling Eggs
Making Peanut Butter Cookies
Draining Pasta
Wasting Spoiled Wine
Making Chocolate Chip Cookies
Making Fettuccine Alfredo
Filling Your Muffin Tin
Making Mashed Potatoes
Cooking Bacon
Forgoing Lemon Zest When You Don't Have a Microplane
Making Burgers
Mincing Garlic
Complicating Chicken
Measuring Spaghetti
Making PB&J Sandwiches
Making Quesadillas
Tossing Eggs After They Go Bad
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food HacksCooking BasicsCooking Tips
Cooking Basics
15 Italian Cooking Secrets That Will Change Your Life
by Erin Cullum
How to Cook Zucchini Noodles
Cooking Basics
The Absolute Best Way to Cook Zucchini Noodles
by Erin Cullum
Spaghetti With Garlic, Olive Oil, and Chili Flakes
Cooking Basics
Easiest Dinner Ever: Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Peperoncino
by Camilla Salem
How Chefs Make Scrambled Eggs
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Scrambled Eggs
by Erin Cullum
Should You Refrigerate Eggs?
Cooking Basics
The Surprising Truth About Refrigerating Eggs
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds