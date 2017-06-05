 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hack It! 2 Cheap and Easy Ways to Make Chicken Broth
Food Video
Relive Your Childhood With These Unicorn Push-Up Pops
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Get the Dish
A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life

Rotisserie Chicken Broth

Hack It! 2 Cheap and Easy Ways to Make Chicken Broth

I remember learning to make stock in culinary school and thinking, "Eff that! I will literally never do this again." Eight years later, I haven't looked back. I am not about roasting bones from the butcher nor extracting all the flavor of meat only to discard it. This cook is on a budget. I'm not embarrassed to take shortcuts in the kitchen to save some moola and extra minutes, especially when it comes to making chicken broth. Since that day forward, I always make my chicken stock one of two ways, both of which take minimal effort and time:

  1. Sear raw chicken in a stockpot, cover it in water, and poach for about 15 minutes until cooked through. This is great for from-scratch chicken noodle soup. You get a flavorful, homemade stock plus fully cooked meat to shred and stir back into the soup.
  2. Alternatively, if you have just eaten a rotisserie chicken or roasted chicken, don't throw out the bones! Fill a stockpot with the bones, leftover skin, etc. and cover it with cold water. Bring to a boil on medium-high and cook for at least 20 minutes and upward of 40 minutes (there's no real harm in "forgetting" it on the stove for a few minutes more). Strain out the bones, and use the velvety, collagen-rich stock in soups, in pastas, or when cooking grains and beans.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
Food HacksBudget TipsCooking TipsSoupChicken
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Father's Day
by Lauren Levy
Summer Fashion Essentials
Summer
by Marina Liao
Giada De Laurentiis's Italian Cooking Tips
Giada De Laurentiis
21 Secrets From Giada De Laurentiis That'll Upgrade Your Cooking Game
by Erin Cullum
Wine Hacks
Summer
These Hacks Will Forever Change the Way You Drink Wine
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
How to Balance Your Job With Your Creativity
Career
How to Make Sure Your Day Job Doesn't Extinguish Your Creative Soul
by Kate Emswiler
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds