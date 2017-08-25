 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Dinner
10 Dinner Options That Are Totally Worth It to Meal Prep
Recipes
A Split Pea Soup That Slow-Cooks Itself

Scrambled Eggs With Water

The Secret Ingredient For the Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs (Hint: Not Milk)

You've heard of adding milk or cream to scrambled eggs to make them fluffy, but have you ever thought about adding water? It sounds crazy, but it works. Among other cooks, Paula Deen swears by adding water to her eggs. In an interview with POPSUGAR, she told us, "I use water instead of milk. Water makes them lighter. Water doesn't make it as tough as milk." The trick is to add just a splash of water to the bowl after you crack and whisk the eggs. The water, when heated on the stove, creates a steaming effect and aids in a fluffier end result.

Water isn't the only key ingredient in Paula Deen's scrambled eggs recipe. She adds sautéed Vidalia onions, and yes, she scrambles the eggs in both butter and bacon drippings (the "best of both worlds"). But even if you're not following Paula's recipe to a T, you can take away the main cooking tip and apply it to your own scrambled eggs breakfast. Skip the whole milk or heavy cream and opt for a secret ingredient you're guaranteed to have stocked at all times: water.

Related
Paula Deen's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
The 1 Thing You Should Try Adding to Your Scrambled Eggs
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Food HacksCooking BasicsCooking TipsPaula DeenBreakfastEggs
Join The Conversation
Cooking Basics
by Erin Cullum
Scrambled Eggs Recipes
Fast and Easy
11 Totally Awesome Breakfast Scrambles
by Nicole Perry
Doughnut Milk Luge
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Spaghetti With Garlic, Olive Oil, and Chili Flakes
Cooking Basics
Easiest Dinner Ever: Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Peperoncino
by Camilla Salem
Microwave Mug Breakfast Ideas
Food Video
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds