The Secret Ingredient For the Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs (Hint: Not Milk)

You've heard of adding milk or cream to scrambled eggs to make them fluffy, but have you ever thought about adding water? It sounds crazy, but it works. Among other cooks, Paula Deen swears by adding water to her eggs. In an interview with POPSUGAR, she told us, "I use water instead of milk. Water makes them lighter. Water doesn't make it as tough as milk." The trick is to add just a splash of water to the bowl after you crack and whisk the eggs. The water, when heated on the stove, creates a steaming effect and aids in a fluffier end result.

Water isn't the only key ingredient in Paula Deen's scrambled eggs recipe. She adds sautéed Vidalia onions, and yes, she scrambles the eggs in both butter and bacon drippings (the "best of both worlds"). But even if you're not following Paula's recipe to a T, you can take away the main cooking tip and apply it to your own scrambled eggs breakfast. Skip the whole milk or heavy cream and opt for a secret ingredient you're guaranteed to have stocked at all times: water.