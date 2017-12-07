Is Starbucks's Christmas Tree Frapp as Tasty as It Looks? Let's Investigate

In case you haven't been on social media this week and happened to miss the announcement, Starbucks just released its brand-spankin'-new Christmas Tree Frappuccino, right in time for the holidays. There's no denying that the the festive drink is a culinary work of art that's practically begging to be Instagrammed, but does the Santa-approved concoction actually taste as good as it looks? Let's break it down, shall we?

The limited-time-only beverage starts with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino base that's topped with matcha whipped cream, caramel drizzle, candied cranberries, and a strawberry tree topper. Though the fusion of mocha, matcha, and caramel is admittedly a tad random and unexpected, we had our own POPSUGAR editor taste test and concluded that Starbucks "nailed this flavor combo." The matcha whipped cream adds a "subtle nuttiness" to the drinks once it melts down, and the fruity toppings added a bit of texture to the Frapp. The beverage may not exactly be diet-friendly, as it contains a boatload of sugar and calories, but we think it's certainly worth splurging on if you're in one of those "treat yo'self" moods.

Of course, our opinions can't speak for every other Starbucks devotee out there, so we consulted social media to see what other Frappuccino fanatics are saying about the Christmas Tree Frapp. It looks like most customers are into the taste, with some calling it "delicious" and "pretty good." Yet others seem to be a bit disappointed that theirs didn't look quite as Instagram-worthy as the one pictured in the Starbucks advertisement. Before you dash to the nearest Starbucks to try the Christmas Tree Frappuccino before it disappears on Dec. 11, take the candid reviews below into consideration.