 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Is Starbucks's Christmas Tree Frapp as Tasty as It Looks? Let's Investigate
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
Holiday Living
Mashed Potatoes So Creamy That They Need No Adornment
Food Video
Eat the Trend: Giant Meatball Stuffed With Spaghetti
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Is Starbucks's Christmas Tree Frapp as Tasty as It Looks? Let's Investigate

In case you haven't been on social media this week and happened to miss the announcement, Starbucks just released its brand-spankin'-new Christmas Tree Frappuccino, right in time for the holidays. There's no denying that the the festive drink is a culinary work of art that's practically begging to be Instagrammed, but does the Santa-approved concoction actually taste as good as it looks? Let's break it down, shall we?

The limited-time-only beverage starts with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino base that's topped with matcha whipped cream, caramel drizzle, candied cranberries, and a strawberry tree topper. Though the fusion of mocha, matcha, and caramel is admittedly a tad random and unexpected, we had our own POPSUGAR editor taste test and concluded that Starbucks "nailed this flavor combo." The matcha whipped cream adds a "subtle nuttiness" to the drinks once it melts down, and the fruity toppings added a bit of texture to the Frapp. The beverage may not exactly be diet-friendly, as it contains a boatload of sugar and calories, but we think it's certainly worth splurging on if you're in one of those "treat yo'self" moods.

Of course, our opinions can't speak for every other Starbucks devotee out there, so we consulted social media to see what other Frappuccino fanatics are saying about the Christmas Tree Frapp. It looks like most customers are into the taste, with some calling it "delicious" and "pretty good." Yet others seem to be a bit disappointed that theirs didn't look quite as Instagram-worthy as the one pictured in the Starbucks advertisement. Before you dash to the nearest Starbucks to try the Christmas Tree Frappuccino before it disappears on Dec. 11, take the candid reviews below into consideration.

Related
This Is What the New Starbucks Christmas Tree Frappuccino Looks Like IRL
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodFrappuccinoFood NewsStarbucksHoliday
Holiday Food
Joanna Gaines Shares the Pie She'll Be Making This Season
by Joanna Gaines
Best Camping Gifts
Gift Guide
25 Camping Gifts For Your Outdoorsy Friends and Family
by Maggie Panos
What Is the Oreo Mystery Flavor?
Food Reviews
Update! Oreo FINALLY Announced the Mystery Flavor, and the Answer Is . . .
by Erin Cullum
Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Shanghai
Food News
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
by Erin Cullum
Rocky Road Trip Oreos
OREO
May We Have Your Attention, Please? Rocky Road Oreos Are Probably Happening
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds