Lady Gaga Hand-Picked These 4 Starbucks Drinks to Raise Money For Kindness

This week, your Starbucks addiction can go toward a good cause. Starbucks and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation have collaborated to create Cups of Kindness, a line of four nondairy, iced beverages that were hand-picked by Lady Gaga herself. Starbucks will donate 25 cents of each Cups of Kindness purchase from June 13-19 at participating US and Canadian Starbucks stores. According to the press release, Starbucks pledges to raise a minimum of $250,000. This money will go toward "programs that support youth wellness and empowerment by fostering kindness, improving mental health resources, and creating more positive environments."

Lady Gaga added, "We're healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion, and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect. Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness." The line of drinks includes two favorites as well as two new ones that are not to be missed. Once you've seen the entire line, you'll be inspired to try them all.