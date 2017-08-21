 Skip Nav
Meet the Doughnut Milk Luge, the Best Way to Wake Up
A Chocolate Cake Guaranteed to Garner "I Love Yous"
The Craziest Way to Cook Bacon So It's Simultaneously Crispy and Chewy
Starbucks Introduces a Sushi Burrito Plus More Items You Need to Try ASAP!

Starbucks just announced a whole new line of new food items, including a sushi burrito! Expanding on the Mercato lunch menu that was released earlier this year in Chicago and Seattle, Starbucks has introduced a Chicken Maki Roll, new cheesy sandwiches, a cozy cold-weather soup, a dessert for chocoholics only, and more. Unfortunately, the catch is these new items will only be available at two Starbucks store locations in Chicago: the LaSalle & Monroe location and the 35th and State Street location. If you happen to live near those stores, consider yourself lucky, because these seven menu items sound downright perfect. Keep reading to get a closer look at each new lunch option, and if you can't take your eyes off that magical sushi burrito, satisfy your cravings with even more sushi tacos that you can find in the US.

Chicken Maki Roll
Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwic
Soups
Chimichurri Chicken & Manchego Cheese Sandwich
Small Dessert Pots
