Starbucks Introduces a Sushi Burrito Plus More Items You Need to Try ASAP!

Starbucks just announced a whole new line of new food items, including a sushi burrito! Expanding on the Mercato lunch menu that was released earlier this year in Chicago and Seattle, Starbucks has introduced a Chicken Maki Roll, new cheesy sandwiches, a cozy cold-weather soup, a dessert for chocoholics only, and more. Unfortunately, the catch is these new items will only be available at two Starbucks store locations in Chicago: the LaSalle & Monroe location and the 35th and State Street location. If you happen to live near those stores, consider yourself lucky, because these seven menu items sound downright perfect. Keep reading to get a closer look at each new lunch option, and if you can't take your eyes off that magical sushi burrito, satisfy your cravings with even more sushi tacos that you can find in the US.