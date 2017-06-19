Your Goal For Summer: Bake Up These Ultracomforting Casseroles

The easiest way you could use up the rest of your Summer produce is by throwing everything in a casserole dish. You don't even have to call it a casserole if that word doesn't excite you . . . just call it an easy, cheesy bake that's full of Summer's best offerings like tomatoes, squash, and avocado. Every lazy cook will approve of these recipes, from zucchini casserole to baked caprese risotto.