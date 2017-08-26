50+ Best Trader Joe's Products, According to Customers and Employees

In the 50th anniversary edition of Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer, the grocery store has pulled together 50 of its customers' and crewmembers' favorite products. The flyer intro explains, "A celebration of 50 years of Trader Joe's HAS to feature some of our favorite products! It just has to." While we agree with some of the selections (Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Just Mango Slices, Bruschetta Sauce, Mandarin Orange Chicken, Mediterranean Hummus, etc.) and are inspired to try some undiscovered products (Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls, Hold the Cone!, Carne Asade Autentica), a few from the list have left us scratching our heads (Seasoning Salt? Really?). Take a look at over 50 of the foods and drinks TJ's selected and prepare to nod and shake your head until you become hungry.