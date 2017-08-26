 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Food Video
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
Celebrity Chefs
12 Recipes You Can Make From Alton Brown's Latest Cookbook
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50+ Best Trader Joe's Products, According to Customers and Employees

In the 50th anniversary edition of Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer, the grocery store has pulled together 50 of its customers' and crewmembers' favorite products. The flyer intro explains, "A celebration of 50 years of Trader Joe's HAS to feature some of our favorite products! It just has to." While we agree with some of the selections (Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Just Mango Slices, Bruschetta Sauce, Mandarin Orange Chicken, Mediterranean Hummus, etc.) and are inspired to try some undiscovered products (Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls, Hold the Cone!, Carne Asade Autentica), a few from the list have left us scratching our heads (Seasoning Salt? Really?). Take a look at over 50 of the foods and drinks TJ's selected and prepare to nod and shake your head until you become hungry.

Related
The Best New Trader Joe's Products From 2017 — So Far
The Best New Trader Joe's Products From 2016
The Best New Items From Trader Joe's in 2015

Organic Purple Maize Flakes Organic Toaster Pastries
Whole Milk Mango Kefir Super Green Drink Powder Chocolate Flavor Five-Seed Almond Bars
Seasoning Salt Premium Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
Green Dragon Hot Sauce Organic Sriracha & Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce
Organic Broccoli Slaw Plumcots Kohlrabi Salad Blend
Corn & Chile Salsa Bruschetta Sauce Mozzarella & Tomato Salad Unexpected Cheddar Sliced Fresh Mozzarella
Mediterranean Hummus Pockets o'Pita Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls
Mandarin Orange Chicken All-Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs Spatchcocked Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala Carne Asade Autentica Premium Wild Salmon Burgers Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza
Everything Pretzel Slims Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn
Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips Peanut Butter Pretzels Organic Corn Chips
Gochujang Almonds Just Mango Slices
Sea Salt & Sugar Dark Chocolate Almonds Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches Organic Midnight Moo Hold the Cone!
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Triple Ginger Snaps Dress Circle Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Unsweetened Golden Oolong Tea Red Refresh Herbal Tea Organic Tea & Lemonade Brewed Ginger Beer Cold-Pressed Matcha Green Tea Lemonade
Organic French Roast Cold-Brew Coffee Concentrate TJ's Highland Single-Malt Scotch Bourbon Secco Mango Mangocini Drive Thru Red Dry Hopped Red Ale TJ's Grand Reserve Chardonnay Santa Lucia TJ's Petit Reserve Meritage Paso Robles 2014 Wish Flower White Wine
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Trader Joe'sFood NewsGrocery Shopping
Join The Conversation
Food News
The Spaghetti Doughnut Has Arrived to Make All Your Carb Goals a Reality
by Erin Cullum
Trader Joe's Meal Hacks
Trader Joe's
10 Delicious Trader Joe's Meal Hacks to Make Dinner Easy
by Anna Monette Roberts
Trader Joe's Dinner Ideas
Fast and Easy
The 15 Best Trader Joe's Staples For Fast and Easy Dinners
by Erin Cullum
Paleo Snacks at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
16 Paleo-Friendly Snacks You'll Want to Grab at Trader Joe's
by Zack Peter
The Worst Things to Buy at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
I'm in a Shame Spiral Because of These Trader Joe's Products
by Geraldine DeRuiter
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds