Feed a Crowd With One of These Comforting Vegetarian Casseroles

Tender and creamy with a crisp, golden-brown crust, casseroles and baked pasta dishes might just be the most comforting category of food to exist. Typically scaled to feed a crowd, they're also immensely practical for family get-togethers or meal planning (in many cases, leftovers can be frozen and reheated at a later date). Here we've rounded up 21 terrific recipes that are all these things, plus vegetarian-friendly; do note that a couple recipes call for chicken stock — to make those vegetarian, simply substitute vegetable stock.