50+ Inventive Ways to Get Your Kale Fix
Recipes
Homemade Peanut Butter Cups For Reese's-Lovers
Cooking Basics
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
Feed a Crowd With One of These Comforting Vegetarian Casseroles

Tender and creamy with a crisp, golden-brown crust, casseroles and baked pasta dishes might just be the most comforting category of food to exist. Typically scaled to feed a crowd, they're also immensely practical for family get-togethers or meal planning (in many cases, leftovers can be frozen and reheated at a later date). Here we've rounded up 21 terrific recipes that are all these things, plus vegetarian-friendly; do note that a couple recipes call for chicken stock — to make those vegetarian, simply substitute vegetable stock.

Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Macaroni and Cheese
Parmesan Garlic Broccoli Casserole
Mushroom Alfredo Pasta Bake
Vegetable Lasagna Roll-Up Casserole
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Cheesy Mexican Bean and Vegetable Casserole
Penne al Forno With Tomatoes, Cream, and 5 Cheeses
Classic Green Bean Casserole
Zucchini, Summer Squash, and Broccoli Strata
3-Cheese Shells With Mushrooms and Radicchio
Wild Mushroom and Leek Lasagna
Summer Squash Casserole
Kale and Wild Rice Casserole
Vegetarian Lasagna With Basil and Ricotta
Quinoa Enchilada Casserole
Spinach Artichoke Lasagna
Sheet Pan Pasta Gratin With Kale
Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta Bake
Green Bean and Mushroom Casserole With Caramelized Onions
Mushroom and Brussels Sprouts Lasagna
Butternut Squash Ricotta Casserole
